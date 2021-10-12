Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.04. 544,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,775. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

