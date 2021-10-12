Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $3.63 EPS

Analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the highest is $3.89. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $14.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $17.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $295.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $307.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.87 and a 200-day moving average of $248.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 106.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 31.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $588,000.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.