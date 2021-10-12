Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.60. 2,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

