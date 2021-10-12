Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.64.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,111,464 shares of company stock worth $449,147,257. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $22.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,687,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,276. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $346.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day moving average of $168.21.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

