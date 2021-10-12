Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report $811.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $807.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.40 million. Valvoline posted sales of $652.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

VVV stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

