Zacks: Analysts Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to post $58.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $40.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $215.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $282.12 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $658.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 481,477 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

