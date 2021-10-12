Zacks: Analysts Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report $16.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $68.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $69.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.25 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $89.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth $328,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 million, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. Airgain has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

