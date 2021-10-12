Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 105.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

