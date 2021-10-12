Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 23.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

