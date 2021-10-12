Zacks: Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.64). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of CRNX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $751.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $1,099,623. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.