Zacks: Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.64). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of CRNX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $751.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $1,099,623. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

