Zacks: Analysts Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce sales of $181.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.33 million to $186.00 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $182.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $715.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.28 million to $723.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $724.29 million, with estimates ranging from $713.79 million to $742.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHB. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $30.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 370.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after acquiring an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $13,734,000.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.