Zacks: Analysts Expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Brokerages expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $5,450,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

NUVB stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Tuesday. 5,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -42.57.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

