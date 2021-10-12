Zacks: Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

TELL opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $46,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

