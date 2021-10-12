Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report $36.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $48.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $150.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $151.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.00 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $159.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

TRTX stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $980.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.06%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

