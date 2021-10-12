Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.42. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

NYSE WSM opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,614 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 78.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.