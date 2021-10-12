Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,691. American Software has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

