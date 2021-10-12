Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce $103.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.30 million to $103.82 million. Bill.com posted sales of $46.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $479.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.30 million to $482.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $641.24 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $668.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

NYSE:BILL opened at $270.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.28 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.38.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total value of $366,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,831,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,805 shares of company stock worth $68,304,382 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

