Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Earnings of $6.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.74 and the lowest is $5.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $25.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $33.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,877.43.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,783.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,884.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,624.56.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

