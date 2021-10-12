Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.56. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $14,393,875. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.66.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.