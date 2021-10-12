Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $362.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.40 million. Exelixis posted sales of $231.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

