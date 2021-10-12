Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Itron posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Itron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 13.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Itron by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.