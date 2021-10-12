Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 360,682 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 273,409 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIND traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,585. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $767.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.47. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

