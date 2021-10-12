Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth $127,000. Caxton Corp raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 192,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.18.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

