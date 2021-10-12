Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. 146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $630.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $167,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,303 shares of company stock worth $1,197,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

