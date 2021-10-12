Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post $1.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals also reported sales of $1.40 million during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.55 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $71.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

