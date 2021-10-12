Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce $220.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.24 million and the highest is $220.58 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $231.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $890.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 85.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 153,933.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

