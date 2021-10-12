Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.