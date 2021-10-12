Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.81 EPS

Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.72. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after buying an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $102.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

