Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.31. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.87. 2,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,295. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

In other news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,613,341.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.