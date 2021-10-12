Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.42. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $14.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

WSM stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,614. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

