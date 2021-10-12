Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%.

AMSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,178. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

