Zacks: Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,727. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

