Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,675.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Evolus by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Evolus by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Evolus by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 335,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Evolus by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 32,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.