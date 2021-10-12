Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fastly posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $733,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,056 shares of company stock worth $4,428,223. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,298,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fastly by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,605,000 after acquiring an additional 273,820 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

