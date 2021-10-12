Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 607,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

