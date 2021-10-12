Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

Several analysts have issued reports on OMGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

OMGA traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.29.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

