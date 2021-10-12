Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Therapeutics.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).
Several analysts have issued reports on OMGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
OMGA traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.29.
About Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.46). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($2.94).
A number of analysts have weighed in on OMGA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OMGA traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,778. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78.
About Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.