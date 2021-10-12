Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.44

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.44 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 4.24 ($0.06), with a volume of 244,809 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.44. The firm has a market cap of £13.00 million and a PE ratio of -10.59.

About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

