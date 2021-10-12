Zano (ZANO) Price Reaches $2.71 on Top Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00004812 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $29.45 million and $198,301.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,384.93 or 1.00023930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00060900 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00323292 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.00548494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00224442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,885,329 coins and its circulating supply is 10,855,829 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.