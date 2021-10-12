Zebi Token (ZEBI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $47,075.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 12% against the dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $47,075.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,631.03 or 0.99156597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.87 or 0.06259784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,074,900,858 coins and its circulating supply is 816,308,835 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

