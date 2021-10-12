Zel Price Up 4.2% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.13 or 0.00209245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00127164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00130162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000740 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

