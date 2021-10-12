Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Reaches $676.72 on Major Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $655,572.13 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $676.72 or 0.01216925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00223131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00094135 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

