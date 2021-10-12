Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Hits $2.19 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Zero has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $25,947.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00206939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00126238 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00128908 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,582,967 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

