Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $73,113.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00215248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00093100 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,557,130 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

