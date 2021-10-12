Zeusshield Reaches Market Cap of $266,682.23 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $266,682.23 and $1,789.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00044336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00219989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095075 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

