Zilliqa (ZIL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $72.76 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $72.76 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.88 or 0.00497026 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000915 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.30 or 0.01021667 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,148,038,196 coins and its circulating supply is 11,856,571,043 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

