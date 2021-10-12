Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 5,682.7% in September

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 902,100 shares, a growth of 5,682.7% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZNOG opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.62. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

