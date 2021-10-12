Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

ZION stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $4,060,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.