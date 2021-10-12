ZKSwap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.89 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $100.33 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

