ZooKeeper Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $362,557.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,303.55 or 1.00106359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.22 or 0.06162853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 59,970,697 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

