ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 98,781 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $6,189,617.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $6,372,677.97.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $15,245,175.86.

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $17,634,596.98.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. 1,215,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Raymond James upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.